Lucknow’s 136-Feet-tall Durga Puja Pandal to Enter Guinness Book as World’s Tallest

A 136 feet tall Durga Puja pandal situated in Lucknow’s Jankipuram is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest ever. The pandal is a replica of Vrindavan’s Chandrodaya temple as is as high as a 14-storey building. It was built by the Utsav Puja Committee which has been celebrating the Puja for the last 28 years. Before this, the title of the world’s tallest pandal was held by Kolkata, whose height was 125 feet.

Rakesh Pandey, General Secretary of the Durga Puja committee, while speaking to ANI said, “This entire pandal has been built by 52 artisans from Kolkata and Assam and in over one month’s time period.” He further added that the pandal was built at a cost Rs 32 lakh. “Every day about 70,000 devotees came to the pandal to offer their prayers to Durga Maa.”

“Complete security arrangements have also been made in this pandal, fire safety equipment have been kept in place, along with it, trained people have also been deployed to use it, about 55 people around the entire pandal. Apart from this security guards have also been deployed to protect the pandal,” he added.

The team took a while to evaluate the entire pandal as they assured that the certificate will also be given in 4 to 5 days.

Meanwhile, theme-based puja pandals in several states have always been popular. The Kalyani Durga Puja pandal is one of the best examples of it. The spectacular colours of red, white, and green dot the Nadia skyline and will do so till the end of the celebrations. Inside the pandal, a massive idol of Goddess Durga rests, along with her children, bedecked with white, silver, and gold accents.

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal began in full fervour from Mahalaya, i.e., 25th September 2022. After a lull in celebrations due to the pandemic for the past two years, crowds jostled to make space for each other as people poured into the streets to catch a glimpse of the goddess. Several other states of Bengal, along with the capital city Kolkata, have been bedecked with lights and decorations to celebrate the auspicious festival.

