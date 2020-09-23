Lucknow's Iconic Indian Coffee House Will Now Serve 'Kadha' to Boost Immunity amid Pandemic

The iconic Coffee House in Lucknow, whose clientele includes litterateur, politicians, playwrights and the creme de la creme of the Uttar Pradesh capital, has tweaked its menu to suit Covid times.

Apart from the filter coffee -- its menu still does not include the likes of Cappuccino, Dalgone or Frappe -- however, the Coffee House has now included the immunity-boosting 'kadha' in its beverage list.

"We have done this keeping in mind the health and well-being of our customers most of whom are senior citizens," Aruna Singh, secretary of the Indian Coffee House said.

She said that the 'kadha' comprises medicinal herbs, including cinnamon, giloy leaves, cloves, cardamom, mulethi (liquorice root), tulsi leaves, and black pepper. The immunity-boosting drink has been priced at Rs 25 per cup (large) and Rs 15 per cup (small).

"Ever since we reopened coffee house in June, our customers have been mainly those who have resumed office and come here for a break. While they prefer coffee and other items, we thought we should also include the basic immunity drink of any Indian household as it has become the need of the hour," she said.

Most of the customers have welcomed the change in the menu of the Coffee House.

"For years, the Coffee House has resisted change -- whether it is in the ambiance or the furniture or the menu -- and we are happy that it is now changing with the times. We hope they bring some more changes in the coming days," said Ashwin Lal, a young executive.