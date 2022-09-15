Lucknow's La Martiniere College Gets Featured in Vogue India, Leaves Internet Stunned

It is not every day that your school or college features in a high-end magazine for its history and architecture. Ask the students and alumni of La Martiniere in Lucknow. La Martiniere is a revamped school that was earlier a palace during the British Raj. The school has been featured in one of the top magazines of India. For the culture and living category, Vogue India featured the newly restored Le Martiniere. The magazine talked about the history of the palace and the eye of Major-General Claude Martin, who is credited for building this magnificent palace.

According to Vogue, Claude Martin was a soldier who fled from Lyon and fought against the British. After the French lost their colony of Pondicherry in 1761, he enlisted himself in the Bengal army. Slowly he impressed the Nawab of Awadh, Asaf-ud-Duala at Lucknow and became the ‘wealthiest farang in India’. He then built this beautiful palace near the banks of the Gomti River.

When the palace-turned-school featured in a high-end magazine, students and alumni of the school went gaga. Sharing the news on Twitter, an alumnus wrote, “Guys our school got featured in Vogue.”

Another wrote, “My school y’all.’

While Twitterati was left amused with the infrastructure. One of the users wrote, “Uff imagine studying here. I wouldn’t even mind waking up early for this beauty.”

Another user said, “I would go to school every day if it looked like this just for the vibes alone and romanticize every corner and nook of it.”

Someone said, “Omg if I had studied here I would’ve become every single guy I daydream of becoming by the ripe old age of 17.”

Someone also compared the school with the famous fictional Hogwarts University in Harry Potter. The excerpt from the tweet read: “Where is this school in India and why it looks like Hogwarts but desi version.”

As per the magazine, when Claude Martin foresaw his death, he made arrangements for his fort to be converted into a boys’ school named La Martinière College.

