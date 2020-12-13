Lucky Ali is Again Breaking the Internet with his Rendition of 'O Sanam' at Impromptu Goa Gig

After years, singer Lucky Ali appeared on screen when a clip of him singing his famous song 'O Sanaam' went viral few weeks back. And once again he is all over the internet for singing the 90's hit in a Goa gig.

While it is great to see Ali after such a long time, it is also true that the musician has grown visibly old with white beard and skull cap. His clip appeared on social media on Sunday when actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram to share it.

Taking to the social media platform she mentioned that the impromptu live gig was at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa.

Ali is seen performing in front a huge audience, whose response also seems to be quite overwhelming.

However, the video soon broke other social media platforms including Twitter, where Ali's fans showed so much love to the senior singer and his soulful voice. Many, who were part of gig 'proudly' shared the clip as they appeared to be hit by bouts of nostalgia.

Posting this as im proud that I witnessed this Live by #LuckyAli its trending and I was here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kgkFSRMlb1 — Hansika Chandiramani (@Hansichika) December 13, 2020

MeNormally Vs when I hear lucky Ali pic.twitter.com/tLDlJ61jTi — Amrita ✨ (@khayaliipulav) December 13, 2020

#LuckyAli #OSanam What a song, Lucky Ali still has some soft velvet voice. https://t.co/NDb6UBJWd2 — Tanvir Khan (@Tanvir_2222) December 13, 2020

90s Hit by the man himself #LuckyAli https://t.co/pdmLP9qQWr — Vishal Sawant (@VishalS41886029) December 13, 2020

I see my future-self somewhere here.I am very much sure#luckyali 🍃🌿🏖️⛱️☕🍸🍹🍷 https://t.co/SYeNFkhuZO — AkanKsha (@AkOfcourse) December 13, 2020

Mesmerizing his voice and this song is gold.....💗💜#luckyali https://t.co/JBjkDATkbV — SHIVAM (@Shivamtweets23) December 13, 2020

Musician Lucky Ali has enthralled us with his melodious voice and tunes for the longest. O Sanam, EK Pal ka Jeena, Aa bhi Jaa and so many more melodies in his voice actually trigger the nostalgia, particularly among the 90s kids. Ali even acted in films like Sur. However, he hasn't been seen for a very long time.

Lucky Ali's music was a craze in 90s era and has been evergreen favourite for his fans. Singers have come and gone, but Lucky Ali is the good luck charm to many that remains. Road trips, Night outs, romantic dates, a heartbreak, his music has solace for every mood. Ali's father, Mehmood, was Bollywood actor Mehmood who appeared in numerous films in comic roles.

With his album Sunoh, Ali made his debut on the Indian music scene and was established as a singer. With this album, he won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards and the Channel V Viewers Choice Award in 1997. It stayed on the MTV Asia Charts in the top three for 60 weeks.