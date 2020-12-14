Lucky Ali's Goa Gig Raises Questions as Audience Seen Sitting Closely without Face Masks

Ever since Lucky Ali released a video of him singing his old hit O Sanam, he is a rage once again on Internet, particularly because he made the 90s kid nostalgic about the years gone by.

Over the past weekend he was once again all over the Internet for singing the 90s hit at a Goa gig. His clip appeared on social media on Sunday when actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram to share it. Taking to social media platform, she mentioned that the impromptu live gig was at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa.

Ali is seen performing in front a huge audience, who were visibly mesmerised an enchanted by his soothing voice. While people on the Internet are having their fan moment after seeing their favourite singer after a long time, some of them have raised legit concerns.

The audience at Lucky Ali's gig are seen huddled together, with no face masks or social distancing in the scene. The pandemic rules have clearly been thrown to air.

The vaccine is yet to arrive and cases are still rising, but the audience in the video is too engrossed to care for the pandemic. Fatigued, may be.

Twitterati are now asking if Goa has been declared corona-free or if the audience has been vaccinated already.

Here is how they are reacting to the negligence:

Lucky Ali always such a delight to hear.But that latest video is scaring me. Not one person is wearing a mask, no social distancing.Is Covid over in Goa? — Imp's Mom (@ImpsMom) December 13, 2020

Why nobody in Lucky Ali crowd wearing a mask or social-distancing from others? — PB (@PBnrg) December 13, 2020

So many people are retweeting the Lucky Ali video, no one is asking questions about not one person wearing a mask. Is this from 2020 or old video? Or did everyone in Goa already got the vaccine? — Kushal Das (@kushaldas) December 13, 2020

#luckyali at his best, spreading joy. Just wish everyone else was wearing a mask. https://t.co/3rkynKKCx9 — Shweta (@shwetaasnani) December 14, 2020

That Lucky Ali video is worrisome. Everyone huddled together and not a single person is wearing a mask. I am hoping it's from the Before Covid era. If not, shudders. — Debeshi Gooptu (@DebeshiGooptu) December 13, 2020

Why nobody in Lucky Ali crowd wearing a mask or social-distancing from others? — PB (@PBnrg) December 13, 2020

Music heals emotional pain, nothing is known about its healing of coronavirus though! Caution, till we have a study which suggests something of that sorts.