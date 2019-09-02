Lucky Break: Teen Boy’s 20-Foot Fall From Rocks Cushioned by Girl Sitting on Ledge
16-year-old Lana Holt just happened to be sitting on a ledge when the teen fell on her back. Luckily, she was wearing a helmet.
Image credit: Twitter
A 16-year-old girl in the United Kingdom may have inadvertently saved the life of a boy two years younger after cushioning his 20-foot fall from the rocks.
Lana Holt miraculously escaped without any injuries as the boy fell on her while she was sitting on a ledge at Port Gaverne near Polzeath, BBC News reported.
While the boy was airlifted to hospital with suspected fractures, Lana was saved by a helmet she was wearing despite her head hitting the rocks.
"She could have saved his life," the BBC quoted a spokesperson for Polzeath-based coasteering firm ERA Adventures as saying.
Both Lana and the boy were given first aid until a coastguard helicopter flew the boy to hospital after the fall on Thursday.
Lana, who hails from Launceston in Cornwall, said she had been coasteering with her family at the time of the bizarre collision.
"He sort of landed on my back," she said.
"I fell forward and hit my head on rocks, but I was wearing a helmet which I think saved me.
"I could have been really hurt."
ERA instructor and lifeguard Stuart Parry said the boy had climbed above other coasteers without warning them he was there.
"The next thing is I heard was this almighty crash," Parry said.
"The boy had slipped and fallen on top of her and she broke his fall. He is one very lucky boy."
The boy's condition was unknown .
