Lucky Escape: UK Man Walks Away With Minor Injuries After Getting Sandwiched Between Two Lorries

In what can be only described as a miracle, a driver escaped fairly unharmed after being crushed between two lorries.

The accident happened on the M1 motorway in Leicester county. A van driver was driving down the highway when two lorries collided, sandwiching the van with the driver still inside.

He escaped and is reported to have suffered “very slight injuries.” According to the Ladbible, the Leicester Police were called to the crash site on Friday, October 2. The horrific image of the accident was uploaded to microblogging site Twitter by one of the officials from Leicestershire Police Specials.

In the image, the front of one lorry and the back of another is partially visibly. Between them lies a lump of metal that used to be a van. The image is horrific and makes one wonder how could the driver survive an accident like that. The van is completely smashed, flattened as if it weren’t some metal motor vehicle but dough.

Leicestershire Live reported that all four lanes of the motorway had been shut down for many hours due to the crash. The paramedics at the scene assessed the two lorry drivers as well. One of them needed a little help but the other one was completely uninjured.

In the United Kingdom, emergency services are often referred to as the 999 crews (as one has to dial 999 in order to call for help). This includes police, paramedics, fire department, and any other services of such nature. It is reported that the 999 crews worked on clearing the accident and dealt with its aftermath during the hours the motorway was stalled. As a result, tailback traffic formed for miles and heavy congestion occurred on the diversion routes.

Have a look at the picture here:

The official account captioned the image as “Our #SRT tipped out to help @LeicsPoliceRPU #SCIU on the #M1 today. The driver of the van in the middle (yes that’s a van) was told to get a lottery ticket. Very happy to report only very slight injuries, thanks to @HighwaysEMIDS for the assistance too.”

The reason behind the accident remains unclear. However, the Twitter Post was full of responses from drivers who use the motorway often and rightly fearful.