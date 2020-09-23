'Lucky Man': Sharjah Resident 'Steals' Ball after Classic Dhoni Launches Six Outside the Stadium

Is vintage Dhoni back?

Chennai Super Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni were handed an uphill task by Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after the latter piled up a mammoth 216/7 on the scoreboard. Some ruthless smacking by Sanju Samson 74 (32) and a rock-solid show put up skipper Steve Smith 69 (47) ensured it wasn't going to be an easy run chase for CSK.

CSK had a decent start with the openers Shane Watson (33) and Murali Vijay (21) bringing up 50 for no loss in the first 6 overs. But Rahul Tewatia (3/37) with his bowling spell slowed down CSK's run chase. Faf du Plessis tried to bring momentum back, smashing 7 sixes in his entertaining innings of 72 (37) but it was too late as the Men in Yellow still needed 38 in the last over.

But things were far from over.

With nothing to lose, Dhoni loosened up and brought the memories of the good old days by thumping Tom Curran for three consecutive sixes on the last three deliveries of the match, one of which was launched outside the Sharjah stadium by the skipper and landed on the street.

The resident who came across the ball picked it up and took it with him as the IPL cameraman panned outside the stadium. The light-hearted incident was played on the big screen, as the man walked away with the very special IPL memento.

Also Read: IPL Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal Greeting CSK's Dhoni With Folded Hands is Why We Love Cricket

"He's one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni," the official Twitter account of IPL wrote along with the video of the exact moment when the Sharjah resident got lucky.

He's one lucky man.Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

#RRvCSKThat's one lucky man who gets the ball that was hit by ms dhoni for a mighty six👀 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/8OLvNnGvgZ — MAYA YADAV (@MAYAYAD89252407) September 22, 2020

Despite CSK ending up on the losing side, Dhoni's fans welcomed his hat-trick sixes with open arms.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Sense of Deja Vu as MS Dhoni Loses Cool on Umpires After Dismissal is Overturned

In the last over of RR innings, Jofra Archer used his long handle to great effect and smashed Lungi Ngidi to all parts of the ground and above it to pick up 30 runs, while Samson smashed nine of the 17 sixes that were hit by the Royals during their innings.