Lucky Mistake: US Man Wins Two $1 Million Lotteries after Carelessly Buying Identical Tickets

In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.

“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.

Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two $1 million winners.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!”

He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.

In a similar incident of freak luck, four beggars won big after a scratchcard handed to them by a charitable gambler drew 50,000 euros ($59,000), French lottery operator FDJ said earlier in October.

The four men in their thirties were begging outside a lottery shop in the western port city of Brest when a departing customer handed them a scratchcard purchased for one euro.

"What a surprise for the four young men when they discovered a win not of five euros, but of 50,000 euros," the operator said in a statement.

In yet another incident from August this year, a man named Raymond Harrington won a whopping $1,25,000 (Rs 93.7 lakh) prize with tickets that cost him $25. The lucky Virginia man from the United States won 25 plays in the same Virginia Pick 4 lottery game in this year's draw after purchasing 25 identical tickets each worth $1.

Each of these tickets had the exact same four-digit combination of 4-6-4-0. As per the official website, each of these tickets had won the top prize.

(With inputs from AP)