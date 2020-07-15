'Lucky or Unlucky': Terrifying Video of Boulder Crashing Car Leaves Twitter Divided

Life is unpredictable and sometimes, even a split second can make a major difference. Nothing can prove this better than the viral video recently shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra. The video, shared on July 14, shows a car standing at the side of the road while the driver gets off to attend nature's call.

Just when everything looked normal in the captured video, one can see a speeding truck arriving from the opposite side. While the truck passes by, a huge boulder falls off and smashes the car badly enough to leave it dismantled completely.

In the clip, Bothra asked his Twitter followers, “Lucky or Unlucky?”

The tweeple had different opinions on the viral video, which has been viewed over 37 thousand times. While some called the man lucky, others thought it was the luck of the truck driver instead.

A user wrote, “He is lucky & unlucky both. Lucky as his life got saved. It is strange the heavy stone moved towards the car (defying basic physics). If the stone would not have hit the ground at this angle that too with one pole, no damage would have happened. resultant vectr.”

He is lucky & unlucky both . Lucky as his life got saved . Its strange the the heavy stone moved towards the car ( defying basic physics ) . If the stone would not have hit the ground at this angle that too with one pole ,no damage would have happened .resultant vectr🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — dr dharmendra Singh (@Dharmen46587056) July 14, 2020

Here is what others think about the fate of the car driver:

Lucky. गाड़ी तो और आ जाएगी, इंसान दुबारा नहीं आते। — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal Panda (@dr_chayanika) July 14, 2020

Lucky... Jaan he to Jahan he.Recovery by Car insurance. pic.twitter.com/2yOiTBbuPr — SATYAJIT BISWAL (@SATYAJIT_INC) July 14, 2020

Definitely lucky sir.. Jaan Hai toh Jahan hai. — Loknath Palauri 🇮🇳 (@lokipalauri) July 14, 2020

Unlucky break. Else he would not have stopped at the point — Jhaji (@pkj_star) July 14, 2020

Unlucky. Because agar wo gadi nahi rokta to road pe kahi aage nikal gaya hota...aur pathar isi jagah girta to iska koi nuksan nahi hota. — Spidey™ (@Iron_man_fan_) July 14, 2020

A user even shared a recent incident from Oklahoma Highway, where a patrol officer “narrowly avoided being struck by a bolt of lightning as he pulled over to assist with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer.”

Jako rakhe Saiyan mar sake no koye. But negligent Truck driver who hit target with precision with a sack bomb should have been caught & jailed for negligence. https://t.co/D19MDXFe42 — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) July 14, 2020

What do you think of the incident?