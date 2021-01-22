Ludhiana's Prabhakar's Wax Museum Installs US Prez Joe Biden's Statue

Prabhakar’s Wax Museum in Ludhiana has added a new statue to their collection. The new addition is of 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. The 73-year-old artist, Chandra Sekhar Prabhakar sent his congratulations to Biden by installing his wax statue and said that he hopes that with the new US administration in place, India-US relations will improve.

For the first time in history a woman, that too, an Indian-origin woman, Kamala Harris has been elected as the Vice-President of the United States. Talking about Harris, Prabhakar said that he is glad that an Indian-origin woman has been chosen as the Vice-President and expressed his joy over the decision that Biden’s cabinet includes a lot of Indians. He further added that America and India will grow closer and the people of India will benefit because of this good relationship.

Prabhakar Wax Museum had made headlines after it started in 2018 in Ludhiana, Punjab. It was ridiculed and made fun of because some of its statues did not resemble their real-life counterparts and looked entirely different. After the work was mocked by a lot of people online, the trolling ended when the tragic story of mechanical engineer turned sculptor, Chandra Sekhar Prabhakar was shared on the internet.

It was revealed that the artist had taken up making wax statutes as a hobby after he underwent heart surgery in 2005. He used to run a business which he had handed over to his children then and to keep himself busy, he took up this art.

In an interaction with Prabhar, a Twitter user shared that everything in the museum has been paid from his own pocket. Prabhakar told her that his work cannot be compared to other bigger wax museums in the world because he makes wax statues from 2-D pictures of the people.

She further shared that it is his private museum. Lately, Prabhakar has charged a small entry fee of Rs 100 to meet his expenses. She said that in this industry where there are hardly any recreational options, it gets a decent footfall but above all, making wax statues satisfies Prabhakar.

Running for more than two years now, the museum hosts statues of multiple prominent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King of Pop Michael Jackson, Former US President Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Comedian Kapil Sharma and many more. Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statue was added last year to the collection after he won in the Delhi elections.