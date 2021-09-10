Ludhiana Bakery Makes Ganesh Idol Made With Chocolate, To Be Distributed Later

Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi means idols of Lord Ganesha flooding the market. From different styles to sizes, artists design Ganpati idols with utmost devotion and creativity. The creativity is not restricted to just clay artists but even a few culinary artists partake in this festival. One such artist is Ludhiana-based restaurateur and chocolatier, Harjinder Singh Kukreja. For the sixth consecutive year, Kukreja has designed the chocolate-based Ganesha idol.

On Thursday, Kukreja posted an Instagram Reel where he unveiled this year’s chocolate Ganesha. The dark brown idol of the Hindu God was embellished with edible gold colour to highlight his crown and jewelry. Made from 200 kilograms of pure Belgian chocolate, the idol was put on display at Kukreja’s bakery-cum-chocolate store Belfrance in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana.

In the caption of the Reel, Kukreja revealed that “it took a team of 10 chefs, 10 days and 200+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha.” The caption further mentioned, “our edible chocolate Lord Ganesha is a sweet reminder of all things good. We plan to do Visarjan (immersion) in milk and distribute Chocolate Milk Prasad to underprivileged kids in slum areas.”

The noble idea certainly left netizens impressed as they commented on Kukreja’s Instagram post. Hollywood celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson commented, “This is so wonderful.” Another user commended the creation and wrote, “This is amazing.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTmnpIRJDsh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kukreja said that the first time he started with the tradition of creating a chocolate Ganesha idol in 2016, he and his team got a sculptor who collaborated with the chefs to construct the idol. However, now the idol is made entirely in-house by the chefs. Kukreja further mentioned that creating the edible Ganesha idol is not an easy task. If anything breaks or is a little out of place, the team of chefs has to start from scratch. But Kukreja also says that when the creators are passionate about something, even the challenges become fun.

