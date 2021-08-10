Ludhiana Girl Fakes Her Own Kidnapping To Meet Friend

Its not everyday that we hear a tween faking their own kidnapping, sending the parents and the local police into a tizzy, only to be ultimately tracked down and handed back to home — all of it to just meet her friend outside school for a few hours. But this happened for real. A tween in Ludhiana went the extra length to meet her friend outside school on Monday, causing terror within her household. The girl, who left home in the morning for school, did not return in time in the afternoon. This caused her parents to worry and enquire about her to another classmate who lived in the same neighbourhood in Bhamian Kalan.

Apparently, the tween had convinced her classmate to narrate a story to her parents about five men kidnapping the girl. This caused her family to inform the police to further investigate into the matter. While probing, policemen interrogated the classmate who confessed to have lied and gave away the real reason of the girl’s missing — she had went to meet a friend in Happy Colony.

The missing girl had made plans of meeting her friends on a WhatsApp group earlier that day and had asked her classmate to lie to her parents. Soon after, Jamalpur Police reached the girl’s house in Happy Colony and found the tween, who was handed safely to her parents.

Inspector Khushwant Singh, Station House Officer, Jamalpur Station informed that they found the WhatsApp chats of the girl during the investigation and that’s what led them to her location in Happy Colony. The whole plan was made earlier that day by the girl on WhatsApp to meet the friend. The police inspector added that exposure to smart phones at a very young age due to the COVID-19 lockdown has made the kids distracted. He also emphasised on the necessity to keep a check on children’s activities on social networking sites.

