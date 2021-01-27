Ludhiana Girl Wins PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for Using Minecraft for School Lessons

A 14-year-old girl from Ludhiana has won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Namya Joshi, a student from the Sat Paul Mittal School, won the prestigious award in the Innovation category for using popular gaming software Minecraft in a unique way. She used the game to develop activity-based learning modules in her school.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is the highest award for civilians under the age of 18. Joshi has created multiple lessons on Minecraft on varying topics - from Harry Potter to the Egyptian civilisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the "Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar" (PMRBP) via a video conferencing and said that the children are an inspiration for others. The awards were given to 32 children for their merit of bravery, innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or other fields. The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/Union Territories.

The Centre confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

In the past, Joshi has been honoured by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well. Last year, at Microsoft's Future Decoded technology summit, Nadella praised Joshi at the end of his keynote presentation. She is also a Microsoft educator and has been featured on their website.

According to the article, it all began when Joshi's mother , an IT head at the school, signed up to become a global Minecraft mentor as a part of Microsoft Innovative Educator program. “I’d seen Minecraft installed on my mother’s Windows 10 laptop and started trying it on my own. After understanding the basics, I watched some tutorials and got myself familiar with it,” Joshi told Microsoft.

“Minecraft is a great platform. If a child does not like reading books, for example, you can make them in Minecraft and get the child interested,” she further added.