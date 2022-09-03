Ludhiana Man Opens Fire at Neighbour After Scuffle Over Dog Defecating Escalates

A scuffle over a dog defecating ended in a man opening fire at his neighbours outside his house in Ludhiana’s Sector 32. The incident happened on Friday morning, after the accused’s neighbour objected to the dog defecating near his house on Thursday night, which ended in an argument, reported Indian Express. The next morning, the accused, his father and other aides allegedly went to their neighbour’s house and opened fire twice with a 32-bore weapon.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Gambhir and Siddharth Gambhir, along with their accomplices who are unidentified. The complainant, Raman Kapoor, said his father had gone for a walk when Vijay and his wife were also walking their dog on Thursday night. Raman’s father objected when the dog defecated near their house, which erupted into an argument, with Vijay abusing Raman’s father. Raman intervened, and Vijay threatened that his son would not spare them.

A video after the incident was shared by ABP News journalist Harpinder Singh on Twitter.

Siddharth Gambhir, along with his accomplices, began to shatter the window panes at Raman’s house the next day. When he came out, they opened fire. Raman alleged that they had wanted to shoot him, but had missed the target. When he raised alarm and tried fighting back, they fired another shot and fled the scene.

Davinder Sharma, SHO, division number 7 police station, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested. “There was a minor argument over the dog defecating near the house of the complainant last night. The argument escalated and finally culminated in the firing incident,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

