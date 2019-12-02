Ludhiana Police to Now Give Free Rides to Women Unable to Find Cabs at Night
In an initiative to prevent crimes against women, Ludhiana Police in Punjab have offered free rides to women who are unable to find a cab late in the evening or at night.
Image for representation.
In an initiative to prevent crimes against women, Ludhiana Police in Punjab have offered free rides to women who are unable to find a cab late in the evening or at night.
A police vehicle will drop them free of cost, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.
For this, a woman has to call the police helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 and can make a request for a vehicle.
This facility will be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the year.
Aggawal said the police have also launched a Shakti app to reach out to women in distress. This comes at a time when the whole country is up in arms after a young veterinarian doctor in Telangana was raped and murdered recently.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga