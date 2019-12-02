Take the pledge to vote

Ludhiana Police to Now Give Free Rides to Women Unable to Find Cabs at Night

In an initiative to prevent crimes against women, Ludhiana Police in Punjab have offered free rides to women who are unable to find a cab late in the evening or at night.

IANS

December 2, 2019
A police vehicle will drop them free of cost, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal told the media.

For this, a woman has to call the police helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 and can make a request for a vehicle.

This facility will be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the year.

Aggawal said the police have also launched a Shakti app to reach out to women in distress. This comes at a time when the whole country is up in arms after a young veterinarian doctor in Telangana was raped and murdered recently.

