Ludhiana Teen Sells Fruits to Support Family After Father Passes Away

Teenage is meant to be a phase of learning new possibilities at school while enjoying the carefree time with friends. However, for some, the script of life is not simple, and they have to step up to bigger responsibilities to take care of the family needs. One such story is of a 14-year-old boy from Punjab, Lovepreet. The cycle of circumstances forced this class 10 student to sell fruits and vegetables to put food on the table for his family. According to a report by The Times of India, Lovepreet who belongs to Ludhiana’s’ Khanna town had to take up this job after the death of his father last year. Earlier, his mother used to be a domestic worker, but her health too has deteriorated recently.

Before the imposition of countrywide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year, Lovepreet’s parents used to run a tea stall at Khanna’s bus stop. However, the lockdown had a devastating impact on their life, and they were forced to shut down the stall.

Things got tougher when his father passed away due to kidney ailments leaving behind a family with 4 children. After this the teenager was compelled to take up his fruit and vegetable vending business. On being asked if he is able to manage time and energy to focus on his studies, Lovepreet tried to avoid the question but said that he did study.

The young boy manages a daily earning of around Rs 300 from selling fruits and vegetables on his cart.

Second among the four siblings, Lovepreet’s elder sister is currently preparing for her class 12 examination. There is only one smartphone between the four siblings that they use for their online classes.

For now, Lovepreet has no big plans for his future and just wants to complete his studies quickly and support his family. While the situation has not been very good for him in the last year, he has faced every problem with bravery.

