'Ludo' Just Dropped On Netflix and Desi Netizens Are Already Simping Over Pankaj Tripathi

Anurag Basu's new movie, Ludo is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, based on four different stories, which are connected by a thin thread and overlap at times have a great star cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

While many of them make an impression in their own story, Pankaj Tripathi seems to have grabbed Desi netizens attention in particular, and we kind of get why.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

While the other four are the "pieces" of a Ludo board, Pankaaj Tripathi is perhaps the dice: the one that rolls and is the common connection between the four.

From the first scene itself, the first face we really get to see on screen is Pankaaj Tripathi, who shows up in his usual bad-ass, non-chalant, 'Kaleen Bhaiya' vibe which everyone has come to recognize. The movie starts with Tripathi, called Sattu Bhaiya, (full name still being having a Tripathi at the end!) kicking down a door, parting the lungi on his leg, to show a Lara-Croft Tomb Raider style leg band with a revolver, pulling it out, and shooting a man in a bathtub.

It's Tripathi's actions which really set the rest of the movie in motion, making the murder the common factor which starts connecting four lives. The first place all four characters actually meet is also at Tripathi's den, where a blast takes place, further cementing their fates together.

Tripathi laughs, lies, deceits and if everything else fails, romances his way out of every situation he's put in the movie -- and he does it straight into people's hearts.

Since the movie released on Netflix, people cannot seem to stop talking about Pankaj Tripathi in it.

Pankaj Tripathi literally played Kaleen Bhaiya in Ludo and then went on to become Bauji in the end. LMAO. @NetflixIndia @TripathiiPankaj — Tanmay Tandon (@tanmaytandon_) November 12, 2020

Now Watching: #Ludo Pankaj Tripathi has blessed our screens again. ❤️ — Anoushka (@tiworryy) November 12, 2020

Pankaj tripathi is ace in ludo. Steals the show. — Nandeep Singh (@nandeepsingh) November 12, 2020

@NetflixIndia @TripathiiPankaj Ludo is great movie and Pankaj Tripathi is prodigy. — Vishal Verma (@VishalV50241155) November 12, 2020

I was just watching Ludo and i want to scream this out but i will never ever get tired of Pankaj Tripathi's screen presence, he's a gift to cinema #Ludo — Srishti Garg (@drSalunkheHere) November 12, 2020

Just watched #Ludo on Netflix!!!! What a film!!!! @juniorbachchan u nailed it. Superb story performances, pankaj tripathi n rajkumar also brilliant — Somraj Mane (@somraje) November 12, 2020

It is perhaps then only fair, that even at the verge of death, Tripathi still doesn't die - survive all the way to the end, even if he is confined to a wheelchair.

Other than Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra make stellar performance. Read our review of the movie here.