2-MIN READ

'Ludo' Just Dropped On Netflix and Desi Netizens Are Already Simping Over Pankaj Tripathi

Image Credits: Netflix/Twitter.

Image Credits: Netflix/Twitter.

Pankaj Tripathi laughs, lies, deceits and if everything else fails, romances his way out of every situation he's put in 'Ludo' and makes his way straight into people's hearts.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Anurag Basu's new movie, Ludo is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, based on four different stories, which are connected by a thin thread and overlap at times have a great star cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

While many of them make an impression in their own story, Pankaj Tripathi seems to have grabbed Desi netizens attention in particular, and we kind of get why.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

While the other four are the "pieces" of a Ludo board, Pankaaj Tripathi is perhaps the dice: the one that rolls and is the common connection between the four.

From the first scene itself, the first face we really get to see on screen is Pankaaj Tripathi, who shows up in his usual bad-ass, non-chalant, 'Kaleen Bhaiya' vibe which everyone has come to recognize. The movie starts with Tripathi, called Sattu Bhaiya, (full name still being having a Tripathi at the end!) kicking down a door, parting the lungi on his leg, to show a Lara-Croft Tomb Raider style leg band with a revolver, pulling it out, and shooting a man in a bathtub.

It's Tripathi's actions which really set the rest of the movie in motion, making the murder the common factor which starts connecting four lives. The first place all four characters actually meet is also at Tripathi's den, where a blast takes place, further cementing their fates together.

Tripathi laughs, lies, deceits and if everything else fails, romances his way out of every situation he's put in the movie -- and he does it straight into people's hearts.

Since the movie released on Netflix, people cannot seem to stop talking about Pankaj Tripathi in it.

It is perhaps then only fair, that even at the verge of death, Tripathi still doesn't die - survive all the way to the end, even if he is confined to a wheelchair.

Other than Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra make stellar performance. Read our review of the movie here.


