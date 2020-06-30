Lunar Eclipse in July: What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and How Does it Occur?

The third lunar eclipse of the year will occur on July 5. However, it must be noted that this time it will not be visible in India.

According to timeanddate.com, the regions that will be seeing parts of the eclipse include South/West Europe, Much of Africa, Much of North America, South America, and Antarctica.

The report also mentions that the moon might be slightly darker in appearance as compared to a usual full moon in much of North and South America, and Africa during the maximum phase of the chandra grahan.

The duration of the second Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of the year will be 2 hours 45 minutes.

As per Indian Standard Time, the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:37 AM and will go on till 11:22 AM. It will reach its maximum at 9:59 AM.

There have been two lunar eclipses this year, the first one was on January 10 while the second one occurred on June 5.

As defined by NASA (https://www.nasa.gov/audience/forstudents/5-8/features/nasa-knows/what-is-an-eclipse-58), a lunar eclipse occurs when, "The moon moves in an orbit around Earth, and at the same time, Earth orbits the sun. Sometimes Earth moves between the sun and the moon. When this happens, Earth blocks the sunlight that normally is reflected by the moon. (This sunlight is what causes the moon to shine.) Instead of light hitting the moon’s surface, Earth's shadow falls on it. This is an eclipse of the moon -- a lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse can occur only when the moon is full."

