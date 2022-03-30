Lupita Nyong'o Watching Will Smith Slap Chris Rock at the Oscars is All of Us

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony left audiences stunned and initially wondering if the whole thing had been scripted. Actor Lupita Nyong’o, seated behind Will, went through the whole rigmarole as the absurdity of the situation slowly dawned on her and naturally became a meme. Her reaction to slapgate is all of us. As Lupita looks back and forth between Will and Chris on the stage, she wears an incredulous look on her face that accurately captures what we were all feeling at that moment. Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved.

“GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

Lupita gave us the meme of the year. Everybody say thank you. @Lupita_Nyongo pic.twitter.com/9KDeHfu8dR— MoonKnight (@PTASnyder) March 28, 2022

Lupita Nyongo is the only winner pic.twitter.com/EFQ6PbzXaZ— Hashsquatch ☮️ (@jjah22861) March 28, 2022

Lupita Nyongo had the best view on that whole Will and Chris thing pic.twitter.com/hTJiZJyRR1— Orah MacDailen (@Orah_MacDailen) March 28, 2022

The Lupita meme is completely legit, unlike the Nicole Kidman meme birthed by Oscars slapgate. That one, unfortunately, was taken hours earlier during the first hour of the ceremony reserved for craft awards, that was not televised. The photographer, Myung Chun of the Los Angeles Times, told the publication that Nicole was actually reacting to Jessica Chastain who had entered the room. She excitedly waved to her- which somehow became a slapgate meme- and Jessica later walked to Kidman and her husband Keith Urban to greet them.

