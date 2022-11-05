Luxurious UK House Worth Rs 3.7 Crore Can Be Yours For Rs 277 But There's a Catch

Prospective homeowners rejoice! For as little an amount as £3 (INR 277), one lucky person is all set to win a stunning four-bedroom home worth £400,000 or approximately INR 3.7 crores. This was made possible by a raffle held by Daniel Twenefour, alongside brothers Jason and Will—who are offering one lucky winner the chance to live rent and mortgage-free in a spacious home fitted with the latest modern amenities, reported the Mirror. The gorgeous place is located in Medway, Kent, in the United Kingdom.

The rather regal property spans across three floors and boasts four large bedrooms, a luxurious eat-in kitchen and diner, a beautiful living room, and a low-maintenance garden. While the house will not be available as a furnished property, the place has been set up with the choicest of decor items to show its full potential to a cheering crowd. Not only does it have space for chic furniture but also features an opulent golden fireplace.

The living room has enough space to keep two sets of sofas and the fully-fitted kitchen will ensure that one doesn’t need to struggle while setting up the place. The property also features big, airy windows and a rather spacious floor plan, which will be perfect for new families or even for someone looking to rent it out. The house is situated in a thriving area with a market and everything is accessible at a stone’s throw, it is also close to Chatham Train Station. Trains from the station leave for London and even Central London pretty regularly and you’ll reach the city in under an hour.

The raffle for the house was however live till November 4 and was hosted by the Twenefour brothers. The realty specialists are well-known for previously giving away three apartments in one go worth £500,000 in Bristol city centre in the UK. The Kent property is now the 9th in line to be raffled by the brothers where the winner will have the freedom to do as they please with the place. They can either live in it or rent it out, with an estimation saying that it could fetch up to £2,000 per month or INR 1,86, 515.

