2-min read

Luxury Fashion Brand Recalls Outfit Resembling Holocaust Uniform Following Outrage

Spanish brand Loewe's latest collection featured set of striped black and while outfit similar to the uniform worn by prisoners of the Holocaust,

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Luxury Fashion Brand Recalls Outfit Resembling Holocaust Uniform Following Outrage
Epic faux pas | Image credit: Instagram

A Spanish luxury fashion band has recently apologised for selling an outfit that closely resembles the uniforms worn by the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

Loewe, an upscale fashion clothing brand based out of Spain received flak after its William De Morgan capsule collection was released on November 14. Meant as a tribute to the 19th century British ceramicist De Morgan, the collection nonetheless raised many eyebrows, thanks to a set of striped black and while outfit that reminded many of the uniforms worn by prisoners in Nazi concentration camps.

Items in the collection start selling at $5,000 upward. However, as soon as the collection hit the websites, the criticism started to flow in.

View this post on Instagram

Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 ensemble from @loewe ‘s William De Morgan capsule, a collection meant to “capture a freedom of imagination”. But with the particular stripe proportions and layout, uniform-style garments, and prominent chest patches, there’s not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing. Fast fashion retailers like Urban Outfitters and Zara have had similar products slip through the cracks, which were generally blamed on third-party vendors and swiftly destroyed. Loewe has week-old comments calling this out on post featuring a black and white image from @britishvogue ... when will we see a response? • #Loewe #jwanderson #williamdemorgan #loewewilliamdemorgan #britishvogue #capsulecollection #fashion #designer #luxury #luxurybrand #fail #insensitive #holocaust #holocaustmemorial #uniform #prisoner #stripes #stripeshirt #pajamas #history #wwii #loewebag #jwandersonconverse #jwandersonxuniqlo #fashionfail #zara #urbanoutfitters #model #news #dietprada

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

Following outrage, the Spanish fashion label on Friday apologised for the unintended similarity before pulling the product off the shelves.

"It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind," Loewe said in a statement. "It was absolutely never our intention and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering," it further added.

This is not the first time that a fashion house has come under fire for insensitive clothing, especially regarding Holocaust. In 2014, another Spanish fashion brand Zara had to apologise and pull down stocks of a striped shirt with a star that many claimed was similar in look to another item of clothing worn by Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps.

