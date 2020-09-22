Luxury Resort in Maldives Offers Workation Package For Customers Willing to Break Away From WFH Monotony

It has been over six months since most of the office goers converted their home into their workplace, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Considering that the pandemic will not be going away anytime soon, a resort in Maldives is offering workspace by the seaside to its customers.

The Nautilus Maldives resort has offered meetings on private beaches, luxurious rooms with a sea view to target its customers who are stuck at home typing away on their laptops. The Workation Package, as it is called, includes Wi-Fi enabled workstations at luxurious office spaces by pristine beaches and a personal attendant. You can also work on a secluded sandbank with their own personal desk and a shaded canopy for a few hours a day.

Situated in the UNESCO biosphere of Baa Atoll, the resort opened on September 1 and gives the customers a chance to enjoy the turquoise beaches and lush green palm trees for up to 21 days. The resort consists of 26 house beaches located at a private island where you can stay focused and rejuvenated with facilities like aerial Yoga and meditation sessions.

The luxury package also offers ‘‘Cinema Under the Stars’ experience with a BBQ dinner, and education programme if guests are staying with their children.

The package is a perfect fusion of work and vacation and gives the workaholics a chance to break away from the monotony of working from home for six months now. With certain relaxations in travel, you can give your wanderlust a chance to have some respite in these difficult times. The package prices start at 23,250 USD for 7 nights in a Beach House.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to make some unprecedented changes to the work culture. As Zoom call meetings have become the norm it is expected that virtual working will continue for a long time before a trusted vaccine is launched. Earlier this year, social media giant Twitter announced that it will allow work from home permanently to its employees.