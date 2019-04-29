Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
The fierce head of House Mormont, who has given us several badass moments ever since her introduction in the sixth season, did her absolute best in the third episode of the eight season of 'Game of Thrones.'
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
RIP, Lyanna Mormont. You did absolutely best.
No one in the Game of Thrones history has looked death in the eye as the little Lyanna Mormont did in 'The Long Night' aka Battle of Winterfell - GoT's third offering from season eight.
The fierce head of House Mormont, who has given us several badass moments ever since her introduction in the sixth season, died a hero in the fight against the army of the dead.
Lyanna, played by 15-year-old Bella Ramsey, recently spoke up about what she was going to miss about her unabashed no-nonsense role as the Lady of Bear Island. To which she said, "I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them."
She does exactly that in the epic battle sequence - when the giant from the army of the dead storms through the gates of the Winterfell. With only the thought to protect the living, Lyanna leads from the front, as she has always before, she chargers and comes face to face with the wight giant.
The giant then picks her up, crushing her bones in the process.
But before she breathes her last, she stabs the giant in his eye with a dragonglass, killing him instantly. Lyanna succumbs to her injuries but saves plenty of lives before the wight giant could wreak any more havoc.
"We are not a large house, but we are a proud one, and every man from Bear Island fights with the strength of ten mainlanders."
Lyanna Mormont does the job of the ten and dies a hero.
While some Game of Thrones fans felt the gruesome death of Lyanna was unnecessary, others held her in high regard and commended her heroics while killing the man hundred times her size, who could have brought only more destruction to the living.
Lady Lyanna Mormont is, and will always be, my Hero. Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/739oOgNJUj— roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 29, 2019
Lyanna Mormont died as she lived: a bigger badass than all the grown men around her 💪 pic.twitter.com/JMXFuJjaZi— Matt Torsell (@NotMattTorsell) April 29, 2019
Lyanna Mormont, lived and died as a badass 👏🏻— JhonSnow509 (@JhonSnow509) April 29, 2019
RIP🙏 my Queeen👑
#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jgjclRnWEI
RIP baby bear Mormont. 🐻 “Here we stand”, and stood til the end you did.#GameofThrones #LyannaMormont pic.twitter.com/JSIFVMxcpi— PJ Faciolan (@PIJIM0N) April 29, 2019
lyanna mormont died doing what she loved most: making men look weak #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XRKI2CQFqe— CT (@GWUGoBlue) April 29, 2019
What a brave character Lyanna Mormont. What a scene she definitely won our hearts. Bella Ramsey😍#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zkQ1ZnmJdd— SK (@SiddhantKd) April 29, 2019
Me calling my congressman tomorrow to ask him to name a post office after Lyanna Mormont: pic.twitter.com/wG4q57Gtaz— Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) April 29, 2019
Lyanna Mormont, real even down to her last 💯🔥— Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) April 29, 2019
Lyanna Mormont, lived and died a badass 👏🏻 #GameofThrones— W I L L (@mcqwill) April 29, 2019
THE LADY vs THE GIANT! pic.twitter.com/RismXoWsPl
I've said this once and I'll say it again, nothing but ABSOLUTE RESPECT for LYANNA MORMONT, THE BADDEST OF THEM ALL,— Navpreeeeeeeeeeet (@haywards500soda) April 29, 2019
SLAYER OF THE GIANT WIGHT
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UtmHWFWWxF
Unpopular opinion: Lyanna Mormont was more useful than Jon and Dany on dragons combined. #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/0v8PnTpBDR— GameOfThrones (@GOTseasonfinale) April 29, 2019
"I may be small. I may be a girl, but I won’t be knitting by the fire while I have men fight for me." - Lyanna Mormont , an absolute legend #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pfCZS9suyz— harman. (@woIgang) April 29, 2019
LONG LIVE Lyanna Mormont— Moriah (@Momeiah02) April 29, 2019
She fought for the North like the badass she is! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0JoHY3Bwf1
You can all praise Arya as much as u want ...— Sam walker (@samwalker_0207) April 29, 2019
But my heart goes out to lyanna mormont 🔥
The real badass ❤️❤️#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rRu01wdHje
My all time favorite character.. Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Islands, The Giant Killer, lived and died a badass. RESPECT! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sjtfgNVX36— Kevin D. Placer (@kevinsanityxxx) April 29, 2019
Lyanna took out a Giant before she died.— Lilly 🖤 (@lillysaho) April 29, 2019
Like A Boss. RIP #LyannaMormont 😭#GameofThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/5sLNqUyWbR
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Will Dimple Yadav, Only One in 3 Decades to Enter Lok Sabha Unopposed, Manage Hat-trick in Kannauj?
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
- Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
- Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s