3-min read

Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter

The fierce head of House Mormont, who has given us several badass moments ever since her introduction in the sixth season, did her absolute best in the third episode of the eight season of 'Game of Thrones.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
Image by HBO / Hotstar.
(Spoilers ahead. You've been warned!)

RIP, Lyanna Mormont. You did absolutely best.

No one in the Game of Thrones history has looked death in the eye as the little Lyanna Mormont did in 'The Long Night' aka Battle of Winterfell - GoT's third offering from season eight.

The fierce head of House Mormont, who has given us several badass moments ever since her introduction in the sixth season, died a hero in the fight against the army of the dead.

Lyanna, played by 15-year-old Bella Ramsey, recently spoke up about what she was going to miss about her unabashed no-nonsense role as the Lady of Bear Island. To which she said, "I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them."

She does exactly that in the epic battle sequence - when the giant from the army of the dead storms through the gates of the Winterfell. With only the thought to protect the living, Lyanna leads from the front, as she has always before, she chargers and comes face to face with the wight giant.

The giant then picks her up, crushing her bones in the process.

But before she breathes her last, she stabs the giant in his eye with a dragonglass, killing him instantly. Lyanna succumbs to her injuries but saves plenty of lives before the wight giant could wreak any more havoc.

"We are not a large house, but we are a proud one, and every man from Bear Island fights with the strength of ten mainlanders."

Lyanna Mormont does the job of the ten and dies a hero.

While some Game of Thrones fans felt the gruesome death of Lyanna was unnecessary, others held her in high regard and commended her heroics while killing the man hundred times her size, who could have brought only more destruction to the living.
















































