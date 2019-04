Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter

Lady Lyanna Mormont is, and will always be, my Hero. Valar Morghulis pic.twitter.com/739oOgNJUj — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont died as she lived: a bigger badass than all the grown men around her 💪 pic.twitter.com/JMXFuJjaZi — Matt Torsell (@NotMattTorsell) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont, lived and died as a badass 👏🏻

RIP🙏 my Queeen👑

#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jgjclRnWEI — JhonSnow509 (@JhonSnow509) April 29, 2019

RIP baby bear Mormont. 🐻 “Here we stand”, and stood til the end you did.#GameofThrones #LyannaMormont pic.twitter.com/JSIFVMxcpi — PJ Faciolan (@PIJIM0N) April 29, 2019

lyanna mormont died doing what she loved most: making men look weak #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XRKI2CQFqe — CT (@GWUGoBlue) April 29, 2019

What a brave character Lyanna Mormont. What a scene she definitely won our hearts. Bella Ramsey😍#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zkQ1ZnmJdd — SK (@SiddhantKd) April 29, 2019

Me calling my congressman tomorrow to ask him to name a post office after Lyanna Mormont: pic.twitter.com/wG4q57Gtaz — Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont, real even down to her last 💯🔥 — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) April 29, 2019

THE LADY vs THE GIANT! pic.twitter.com/RismXoWsPl — W I L L (@mcqwill) April 29, 2019

I've said this once and I'll say it again, nothing but ABSOLUTE RESPECT for LYANNA MORMONT, THE BADDEST OF THEM ALL,

SLAYER OF THE GIANT WIGHT

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/UtmHWFWWxF — Navpreeeeeeeeeeet (@haywards500soda) April 29, 2019

Unpopular opinion: Lyanna Mormont was more useful than Jon and Dany on dragons combined. #GameOfThrones #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/0v8PnTpBDR — GameOfThrones (@GOTseasonfinale) April 29, 2019

"I may be small. I may be a girl, but I won’t be knitting by the fire while I have men fight for me." - Lyanna Mormont , an absolute legend #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pfCZS9suyz — harman. (@woIgang) April 29, 2019

LONG LIVE Lyanna Mormont



She fought for the North like the badass she is! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0JoHY3Bwf1 — Moriah (@Momeiah02) April 29, 2019

You can all praise Arya as much as u want ...



But my heart goes out to lyanna mormont 🔥

The real badass ❤️❤️#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rRu01wdHje — Sam walker (@samwalker_0207) April 29, 2019

My all time favorite character.. Lyanna Mormont, Lady of Bear Islands, The Giant Killer, lived and died a badass. RESPECT! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sjtfgNVX36 — Kevin D. Placer (@kevinsanityxxx) April 29, 2019

(Spoilers ahead. You've been warned!)RIP, Lyanna Mormont. You did absolutely best.No one in the Game of Thrones history has looked death in the eye as the little Lyanna Mormont did in 'The Long Night' aka Battle of Winterfell - GoT's third offering from season eight.The fierce head of House Mormont, who has given us several badass moments ever since her introduction in the sixth season, died a hero in the fight against the army of the dead.Lyanna, played by 15-year-old Bella Ramsey, recently spoke up about what she was going to miss about her unabashed no-nonsense role as the Lady of Bear Island. To which she said , "I think the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them."She does exactly that in the epic battle sequence - when the giant from the army of the dead storms through the gates of the Winterfell. With only the thought to protect the living, Lyanna leads from the front, as she has always before, she chargers and comes face to face with the wight giant.The giant then picks her up, crushing her bones in the process.But before she breathes her last, she stabs the giant in his eye with a dragonglass, killing him instantly. Lyanna succumbs to her injuries but saves plenty of lives before the wight giant could wreak any more havoc."We are not a large house, but we are a proud one, and every man from Bear Island fights with the strength of ten mainlanders."Lyanna Mormont does the job of the ten and dies a hero.While some Game of Thrones fans felt the gruesome death of Lyanna was unnecessary, others held her in high regard and commended her heroics while killing the man hundred times her size, who could have brought only more destruction to the living.