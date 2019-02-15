English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Ma Kasam': Zomato Chat Executive Makes the Mother of All Promises to Customer Seeking Refund
It seems Zomato employees have a way of making it to the news ever so often. Just recently, a Zomato delivery person had gone viral on social media for his high qualifications. Before that, another had made it to headlines and even got fired after he was caught on tape eating the food he was meant to deliver.
And now, a Zomato customer support executive has gone vial for his hilarious response to a customer's request on the app's chat support.
In a screenshot of the conversation between the executive and the customer, the latter can be seen asking the executive if they are sure the money will be refinded. When the executive insisted it would in four to five business days, the customer asked him to swear on his mother and promise. And the executive did.
"Mas kasam (I swear on my mom)", the zomato executive responded.
The screenshot has been going viral on the internet.
@Zomato we had fun 😁😁😋 pic.twitter.com/Cg8dmu1XBN— sarvesh sambare (@sarvesh555) February 14, 2019
Maa kasam, milega refund. Zomato tells customer. Conversation goes viral on Reddit #Zomato pic.twitter.com/B7TXWSTG8f— Alka N Kanojia (Mahi) (@alkankanojia) February 13, 2019
Zomato customer service 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YBREaHQsUB— Dillireturn🇮🇳 (@dillireturn) February 14, 2019
Bhai Gazab #zomato - ma kasam! pic.twitter.com/inylMmsM0F— ग़रीब खुसरो (@sourabhgoswami) February 13, 2019
