LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Ma Kasam': Zomato Chat Executive Makes the Mother of All Promises to Customer Seeking Refund

A customer who was supposed to get a refund from Zomato after a failed order was suspicious and needed extra convincing that the refund would indeed be debited to his account.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Ma Kasam': Zomato Chat Executive Makes the Mother of All Promises to Customer Seeking Refund
A customer who was supposed to get a refund from Zomato after a failed order was suspicious and needed extra convincing that the refund would indeed be debited to his account.
Loading...
It seems Zomato employees have a way of making it to the news ever so often. Just recently, a Zomato delivery person had gone viral on social media for his high qualifications. Before that, another had made it to headlines and even got fired after he was caught on tape eating the food he was meant to deliver.

And now, a Zomato customer support executive has gone vial for his hilarious response to a customer's request on the app's chat support.

Apparently, a customer was supposed to get a refund from Zomato after a failed order. However, the customer was suspicious and needed extra convincing that the refund would indeed be debited to his account.

In a screenshot of the conversation between the executive and the customer, the latter can be seen asking the executive if they are sure the money will be refinded. When the executive insisted it would in four to five business days, the customer asked him to swear on his mother and promise. And the executive did.

"Mas kasam (I swear on my mom)", the zomato executive responded.

The screenshot has been going viral on the internet.















Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram