Maa Jaisa Koi Nahi: Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag Lead Mother's Day Wishes

On the morning of May 10th, social media has been flooded with heartfelt wishes and posts about Mother’s Day and India captain Virat Kohli kept with the trend as well. The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day across most countries in the world.

Kohli, who has been actively doing his bit to help during the coronavirus lockdown along with wife Anushka Sharma, posted a couple of pictures with his mother on social media.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, wrote, "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me. Happy #MothersDay Aai."

You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable.

Thank you for everything you have done for me. 🙏



Happy #MothersDay Aai. pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh also took to social media and had a rather funny wish. "When u get up in the morning on Mother’s Day and instead of sitting on your toilet seat you sit on her lap and she loves that (emoji for fart) of yours! Love you mommy, my best friend my pillar of strength. wishing all of you a very happy Mother’s Day!"

Australia's David Warner meanwhile shared a photo of his mother and grandmother and one of his three kids and his wife Candice on the occasion. The family has been thoroughly entertaining with their new found love for Tiktok during this lockdown period.

Virender Sehwag wrote, "A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi. Every day is #MothersDay." He also posted a video message on his Twitter profile.