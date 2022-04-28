'Ma'am Aap Bhi Karo': Delhi School Student Gives Dancing Lessons to Teacher in Adorable Video

Whenever government schools are portrayed in pop culture, one sees dull classrooms, and strict and uptight teachers. But the picture, in reality, is way different than what is shown. And the evidence to back our claim is this video of a Delhi government school, where the teacher, along with her students, is grooving on a Haryanvi number. Shared on April 25 by Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher, the clip shows a student dancing to a song. All of a sudden, a voice comes from the background saying, “Ma’am Aap Bhi Karo (Ma’am you also do it).” Hearing this Gulati did not spare a second and started aligning her steps with the students.

As soon as the teacher started dancing, the class erupted in roars of excitement. The teacher and students went on to entertain the entire classroom for a minute more. After which, they got a standing ovation from the class, which they rightly deserved.

Gulati, sharing the video, in the caption, wrote, “Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. English language teaching followed by some Haryanvi music – A glimpse of the fab end to our school day.”

Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal."मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।"English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 60,000 views and thousands of likes and retweets. Netizens came out with some amazing reactions to the video.

“This happens when one loves their job. May her tribe increase,” wrote one user.

This happens when one loves their jobIn the process the students too love their teacher May her tribe increase https://t.co/7BNMbqJVh2 — RK Dhanvada (@dhanvada) April 28, 2022

Another called Gulati a “super teacher.”

You are super teacher and a #kohinoor studded in the crown of DoE.. 👏👏💐@ManuGulati11 https://t.co/1kCI8KrYeq— Sushma Singh (@Sush_Singh17) April 27, 2022

This user wrote, “Our teachers are truly wonderful.”

Our teachers are truly wonderful 💕 https://t.co/oLmblfuXGq— Aishwarya (@_Unna__) April 27, 2022

“Ma’am you are doing a great job for society. These kids will remember you for life. Like I remember my 10th class teacher Mrs. Gulati.”

Ma'am you are doing a great job for the society. Keep up the great work. These kids will remember you for life. Like I remember my 10th class teacher Mrs. Gulati. She once said to my mother - don't worry. He will definitely become sth that you will be proud of" Mrs Gulati 🙏 — Candid Speaker (@CandidSpeaker) April 28, 2022

Teachers are the role model for the students and teacher like you motivates, inspires and shows the correct pathway to the students. And this is the way to make all the students confident about what they are and what they are doing. All the best ma'am— Sarveshwar (@sarveshwar1987) April 27, 2022

A great teacher makes a great student. Confidence comes from teacher's support. Salute to you, respect to you and to all teachers. 🙏— NADIR UMAR SHEIKH (@nus786) April 28, 2022

Kudos to you mam for imparting confidence in these girls , when teacher provides conducive environment for anything then only children can do better. Lovely— अननोन (@hihellogi) April 26, 2022

So lovely to see the teacher matching steps with her student. I wish more teachers did this is class. We would have happier children in schools.— Chirantani (@Chini1975) April 27, 2022

