'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' Guy's Reaction After Pakistan's Win Over India is Almost Poetic

It was a heartbreaking day for millions of Indians on Sunday as Pakistan beat India for the first time ever in the Twenty20 World Cup. Pak skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register the win over their neighbours. Batting first, India were restricted to 151/7, thanks to a stellar spell by Shaheen Afridi that took out Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and later Virat Kohli. While the Indian batsmen seemed to struggle on the pitch, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) made it look easy, resulting in India’s first defeat in World Cups against Pakistan in 13 meetings, as well as their first-ever ten-wicket loss in T20Is. While Indians were heartbroken, it was time to celebrate for Pakistan fans, who tasted the sweetness of victory for the first time in years.

Discussing Pakistan cricket fans and not mentioning Momin Saqib would be a disserve to the meme world that we wouldn’t dare commit. Saqib, who coined the “Maaro mujhe maaro" meme, shared a few videos from his social media handles that perfectly describe what the win meant to our neighbours. In one of the videos, he is seen running into the cricket field along with his friend and it is evident how overwhelmed with emotion he is. First, he says that it is a historic moment that Pakistan has won by 10 wickets and goes on to say, “Yeh mitti, mera man kar rahan hai is mitti ko mei kha jau (I want to eat this soil from this field)." Saqib then sees some Pakistan players and goes on to congratulate them for the win.

In another video, Saqib says, “Iss jeet k bad to asal mei mere jazbaat badal gaye hai aur aj ki raat sona nahi hai, aj ki raat hogi party ( My emotions have really changed after today’s win and I won’t sleep tonight as there will be a party)." He then goes on to groove to ‘Taki Taki’ in the most Momin way.

Back in 2019, Momin caught the cricket world’s attention with his comical yet heartbreaking meltdown after his ‘unpassionate’ team let him and his million countrymen and women down. His “burger pizza" rant on the Pakistan team’s fitness outside the stadium earned a retweet from none other than BigB himself.

