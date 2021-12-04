Machine Gun Kelly Once Stabbed Himself With a Knife in Attempt to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been setting all sorts of relationship records: think “I am weed" and the slew of memes that followed it. With many Twitter users declaring that everything they know about this relationship is “against their will", you might think the couple’s strange romantic antics might die down some time. Well, now is not that time. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show", Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he once went quite the length to impress Megan Fox. Well, it is Megan Fox, you might be thinking. But there’s more. MGK’s was not your regular first-date feat: he actually managed to accidentally stab himself in the attempt. He also still carries a scar from the incident which happened around when he was only beginning to date Fox, as per a report by Page Six. The things one does for love, right?

Kelly revealed on the show that the knife was a gift from friend Travis Barker, with an engraving of their 2020 album, “Tickets to My Downfall". While trying to impress Fox with what appears to be his knife-throwing prowess, Kelly threw the knife towards the ceiling, and when it came back down, things went south. And by south, we mean the knife went through Kelly’s hand. There is more. Not only did he manage to get himself stabbed, he also somehow survived through the night with the injury. It was only after she left the next morning that he realised he might need stitches.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, for a cover story on British GQ, recently delved deep into the nitty-gritties of their relationship that has been unfolding in the public eye: starting from their first date, first kiss, to taking mushrooms together, and searching for a sacred Banyan tree in Bora Bora. Social media, however, thought their “ecstasy, agony" love story was a little comical, sounded somewhat satirical and was the perfect meme material. Fox described their first meeting in these terms in the cover story: “‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” He looked down at me and he was like, “I am weed.” Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.’" This became the primary talking point for most Twitter users, and memes were plentiful. At one point, Machine Gun Kelly even trended on Twitter.

