MacKenzie Bezos Joins Twitter to Announce She's Single, Gets Flooded by Proposals to Mingle

Mackenize Bezos, former wife of Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, proved that when she took to Twitter to create her first ever account to announce that she's newly single.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
File photo of Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos. (Reuters)
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned": that popular internet meme which was originally coined by English playwright and poet William Congreve, found new life on social media recently. MacKenzie Bezos, former wife of Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, proved that when she took to Twitter to create her first ever account to announce that she's newly single.




She and Jeff finalized the biggest divorce settlement in history on Thursday, giving her nearly $36 billion in shares. MacKenzie will give 75 percent of their stake in Amazon and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur. She will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and commercial spaceflight company Blue Origin.

Afterwards, when she took to Twitter to announce the same and that she was newly single, a long queue of men replied, asking if she was also ready to mingle.



















Stay classy, Twitter.
