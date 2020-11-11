'Madam Vice President-elect': Kamala Harris' Husband Shares Heartwarming Post After US Elections

It was a surreal moment for Vice President elect Kamala Harris last week when the American voters chose her Democrat party as the next government of the country. With the recent results, Kamala created history by becoming the first female in the office. But more than that, it was Kamala’s husband who would be creating history as the first second gentleman of the United States.

Kamala’s husband Douglas Emhoff expressed his elation at the news with a heart-warming post on Instagram last week. The lawyer posted a picture of hugging his wife as the results for the presidential elections were announced. Douglas captioned the image, “So proud of you.”

The picture received over 4,97,209 likes as netizens congratulated the couple. Many also expressed how the couple has broken long-held stereotypical roles as one user commented, “Madam Vice President and second gentlemen.”

The US Vice President-elect also formally introduced her 12.2 million Instagram followers to her husband in a post shared on Monday. "Meet the love of my life, @DouglasEmhoff," she wrote. The picture was taken on the night she delivered her acceptance speech. Kamala is dressed in a white suit as her husband stands by her side.

The picture was liked by over 2.7 million people as netizens poured in their love and expressed their excitement for the upcoming administration. Many also noticed how the couple exudes genuine liking and love for each other, unlike the incumbent first couple of the nation. One user commented, “It’s nice to see Oval Office spouses again who look like they actually like each other.”

Re-posting the photograph to Instagram stories, Douglas wrote, "Love you Madam Vice President-elect."

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff, both 56, married in 2014. It was Douglas’ second marriage while a first for Kamala. The two met on a blind date arranged by friends and for Douglas. it was "love at first sight".

Just like Kamala, Douglas is also a lawyer. He specializes in media, sports and entertainment law.