Madame Tussauds London Redresses Trump's Wax Figurine in Golf Attire, Earns Chuckles From Netizens

Incumbent US President Donald Trump, who is reeling in his presidential election defeat, has inspired the Madame Tussauds London to pay a quirky tribute to him.

The museum has taken its Donald Trump waxwork out of his usual presidential-looking attire and put him in some golf clothes after Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden emerged victorious in the election results last week. The London wax museum changed Trump’s blue suit and put him in some funky checked golfing trousers, a mauve-coloured top, golf shoes and the very essential red Make America Great Again hat.

Posting a picture of his new-look, Madame Tussauds London wrote on its social media accounts that Trump’s campaign may not have been a hole in one, but he will be on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport golf. The London museum re-dressed Trump’s statue in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe.

The choice of costume was also quite accurate as President Trump was actually busy playing golf when the results of the elections were announced on Saturday.

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

President Trump finishes up his round of golf—which in the middle of, Joe Biden was declared the winner of #Election2020. pic.twitter.com/UEaqFgZmZl — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020

Netiens were quite impressed with the speed of the Madame Tussauds makeover, with one posting, “They're always really ON IT current affairs wise aren't they?"

Another user said, “You're too kind. He is never that dapper on the course (nor as buff as you've made him). White golf shirt. Khakis. MAGA hat. No style.”

You're too kind. He is never that dapper on the course (nor as buff as you've made him). White golf shirt. Khakis. MAGA hat. No style. — Katie Rogers (@jollyrogers57) November 8, 2020

The businessman, who also happens to be a keen golfer, owns a number of golf courses around the world, including one in Scotland. Some netizens pointed out how the museum needs to add more wax to the statue to accurately show his body weight, as one user said, “Did you guys run out of wax? He needs about 80 more lbs of it.”

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds Berlin was more brutal with their Trump waxwork who put him in a massive dumpster late last month just ahead of the elections.

The statue was surrounded by boards with tweets saying “You’re fired”, “Fake News!”