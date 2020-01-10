'How Petty': Madame Tussauds Removes Wax Statues of Prince Harry, Meghan After Royal Family Split

Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping back from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that they intend to divide their time between North America and the UK to carve out a "progressive new role" and step back from their senior positions.

Senior members of the royal family were disappointed by the move, a royal source said.

Madame Tussauds, which contains more than 250 wax models of celebrities, said the two figures will go in a separate section, away from that which includes Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife Kate.

"Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," said general manager Steve Davies.

He added in a statement: "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."

The official Twitter account of Madame Tussauds London also updated the Internet with a tweet that read: "We’ve got to respect their wishes ‍♂️ #Megxit"

We’ve got to respect their wishes ‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Was Madame Tussauds throwing major shade or simply having a meltdown? Twitterati wondered.

Wow, is Madame Tussauds having a meltdown? — Lexophile (@punwithwordz) January 9, 2020

This is why they're leaving. Britain is just beyond disgusting now. We are also aware of your history with the monarchy, so it's clear that this is a snub to the couple. But honestly, it's your loss. Meghan & Harry are the future. Long may they reign in our hearts. #RIPMonarchy — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) January 9, 2020

There's always so much to do when I visit London, so thanks for helping me cross one thing off the list. I guess I'm just surprised that your Twitter is run by a petty 14-year old. — Erin O'Neill (@Erinindc) January 9, 2020

They are still family. How petty of you.No wonder they are leaving, the majority of the press has been terrible to them.#ShameOnYou — kuba (@jkgood1) January 9, 2020

You just proved why they made the decision they did smh — Samara✨ (@MizzSamz) January 9, 2020

Awww.. Meghan and Harry must be very disappointed..As if being a wax figure is a lifetime accomplishment. — Ess (@Babygirl_NW) January 9, 2020

If you’re so worried about accuracy you may also want to remove some of Prince William’s wig hair. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yknCIluuMY — Cindy Pika Chu (@iamcindychu) January 9, 2020

While others imagined ways how the wax museum got rid of Harry and Meghan's statues.

My mate just forwarded me this picture from the bins round the back of Madame Tussauds #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/JFjwYFhkSH — christhebarker TRUMP IS A FOOL (@christhebarker) January 9, 2020

(With Reuters inputs)

