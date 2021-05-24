Madame Tussauds to Reopen in Delhi in 2022, to Offer Discount for Covid Warriors, Jabbed Visitors

Though the Madame Tussauds’ wax museum in Delhi’s Connaught Place is closed for the last one year, it will once again be opened for the public at a new place in the national Capital in April 2022. The company running it has decided to give special discounts to frontline workers and those who have been vaccinated.

London’s famous Madame Tussauds is run by a company called Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited. The renowned wax museum will be opened at a new venue in one of the top malls in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). All the formalities regarding the new place have been completed, though some issues are yet to be resolved. Madame Tussauds was closed in March 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, after which the process of finding a new place for it had started from December 2020.

After discussing several aspects, the company has finally decided to reopen Madame Tussauds in April 2022 and to give special discounts to those who have been vaccinated. Frontline workers will be given special discounts on tickets for the visit.

Anshul Jain, Director of Merlin Entertainments India Private Limited, told IANS, “We are looking for another place for Madame Tussauds in Delhi-NCR. Our negotiations with some of the top malls in Delhi-NCR is in the final stage. However, we will choose the mall where we will get better facilities. The chance is — we will start the Madame Tussauds again in April 2022."

He said, “Frontline workers have done a commendable job during the Covid-19 pandemic, we will give them special discounts on tickets to visit the wax museum. Also we will give extra discounts to those people who have got themselves vaccinated. This is to encourage people to get vaccinated."

“To look after the wax statues, we have a special team of makeup artistes, studio stylists, technicians and hairstylists. Every week our special team examines the statues closely and have kept them at a safe place in Delhi."

Before the reopening of Madame Tussauds, the company considered all aspects keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, including how many vaccinations have been done so far, how many more vaccinations may take place in urban-rural areas in the coming months. All these aspects were taken into consideration.

The company has also decided to reopen the wax museum in April next year keeping in mind the school timings of children because January, February and March are the months for holding examinations due to which less children are likely to pay a visit. According to Anshul Jain, it is most likely that by the end of this year, most of the people will be vaccinated. Economic activities will also resume by this time, as per estimate.

Madame Tussauds contains wax figures of 50 famous personalities to which people from all over the world pay a visit. This wax museum comprises statues of celebrities like Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hollywood pop singer Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Father of the Nation — Mahatma Gandhi, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, former India captain Kapil Dev etc.

