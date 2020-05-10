BUZZ

'Made by Jains, No Muslim Staff': Chennai Bakery Draws Flak for Islamophobic Ad

'Made by Jains, No Muslim Staff': Chennai Bakery Draws Flak for Islamophobic Ad

Later, it was reported that the owner of the bakery located in T Nagar in Chennai was arrested.

  Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
A popular bakery in Chennai has courted controversy after posting an advertisement that said that they hire only Jain workers and that no Muslim staff had been hired.

The Times of India reports that the message came through WhatsApp and the poster used by the bakery, named Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries, had "No Muslim Staff" written on it in bold. Ever since this went viral on social media, the bakery has drawn a lot of flak for stigmatizing a particular community.

Speaking to TOI, the bakery clarified that they put out such a message in response to multiple queries by customers about whether they hired Muslim workers or not. To put an end to such questions, the bakery decided to send out a message on WhatsApp.

Later, it was reported that the owner of the bakery located in T Nagar in Chennai was arrested and had been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including "provocation to cause a riot."

