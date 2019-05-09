Made Deputy Commissioner for a Day, ISC Topper ‘Orders’ Cop Father to Return Home Early

Congratulations Richa!!



Richa Singh, daughter of Insp. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Addl. OC, Gariahat PS, secured the fourth position across India at the ISC Examinations this year.



She was felicitated this afternoon by @CPKolkata , Dr. @RajeshKumarIPS for her academic excellence. pic.twitter.com/KIJ8BtCH0S — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) May 8, 2019

A girl who secured the fourth position in the ISC examination was made 'deputy commissioner' of Kolkata police for a day. Richa Singh, a student of G.D. Birla Centre for Education secured 99.25 per cent marks in the ISC Result 2019 announced on Tuesday.She "occupied" the chair of the Deputy Commissioner (South Eastern Division) of city police from 6 am to 12 noon during the day, according to a report by news agency IANS.The daughter of Rajesh Singh - additional officer-in-charge of Gariahat police station - was felicitated by DC (ESD) Kalyan Mukherjee and other Officers-in-Charge of various police stations.Asked whether she had any orders for her father as she was his "boss" for the day, Richa said: "I will order him to return home early".Richa's father seemed overwhelmed. "Can't express how happy I am. She is my 'superior' for the day. She has ordered me to return home early. I shall obey her today".On her future plans, Richa said she wanted to study history or sociology. Appearing for the UPSC examination was also on her mind.The results of the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 were announced on Tuesday.Kolkata Police shared pictures of the day on their official Twitter account:Girls outshone boys as they achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in class 10 examination and 97.84 per cent in class 12 examinations as against 97.84 per cent and 95.40 per cent of boys.