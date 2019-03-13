English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Made in India: 60-Million-Year-Old 'Lost' Frog Species Discovered in Western Ghats
The frog, which measures between 2cm to 3cm in length, has been named Astrobatrachus kurichiyana by the scientists, who also gave the amphibian a less mouthy nickname: the “starry dwarf frog.”
The frog, which measures between 2cm to 3cm in length, has been named Astrobatrachus kurichiyana by the scientists, who also gave the amphibian a less mouthy nickname: the “starry dwarf frog.”
Loading...
Without getting political, we can honestly say this particular discovery was made in India. And yes, it is saffron.
An orange-bellied frog with a brown back that is covered in tiny spots has been discovered in the southern range of the Deccan plateau, surprising scientists. After coming across a few specimens in the middle of the night during an expedition in the Western Ghats, the researchers, part of a joint US-India team, determined that they had in fact found a species thought to be lost millions of years ago.
The frog, which measures between 2cm to 3cm in length, has been named Astrobatrachus kurichiyana by the scientists, who also gave the amphibian a less mouthy nickname: the “starry dwarf frog.” The starry sobriquet comes from the spots on its back, the pattern of which resembles a starry sky.
A research paper, published in journal PeerJ, said its ancestors branched off on the evolutionary tree from other members of the same frog family tens of millions of years ago.
Dr Alex Pyron, from George Washington University and one of the authors of the study was quoted by The Guardian, saying, “Astrobatrachus is from the Greek for star frog, and so we named it after the spots that sort of look like stars, and kurichiyana is the name of the local peoples in this area where it was found.”
The research team said that many other frogs in the region also boast an ancient lineage. This is because the biodiversity of the Western Ghats is due to a combination of factors, including the wide variety of species present in India when its landmass broke away from other parts of the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana, as well as the wide range of habitats provided by the nation's mountain ranges.
An orange-bellied frog with a brown back that is covered in tiny spots has been discovered in the southern range of the Deccan plateau, surprising scientists. After coming across a few specimens in the middle of the night during an expedition in the Western Ghats, the researchers, part of a joint US-India team, determined that they had in fact found a species thought to be lost millions of years ago.
The frog, which measures between 2cm to 3cm in length, has been named Astrobatrachus kurichiyana by the scientists, who also gave the amphibian a less mouthy nickname: the “starry dwarf frog.” The starry sobriquet comes from the spots on its back, the pattern of which resembles a starry sky.
A research paper, published in journal PeerJ, said its ancestors branched off on the evolutionary tree from other members of the same frog family tens of millions of years ago.
Dr Alex Pyron, from George Washington University and one of the authors of the study was quoted by The Guardian, saying, “Astrobatrachus is from the Greek for star frog, and so we named it after the spots that sort of look like stars, and kurichiyana is the name of the local peoples in this area where it was found.”
The research team said that many other frogs in the region also boast an ancient lineage. This is because the biodiversity of the Western Ghats is due to a combination of factors, including the wide variety of species present in India when its landmass broke away from other parts of the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana, as well as the wide range of habitats provided by the nation's mountain ranges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- 'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- Binge Drinking in Teenage May Raise Anxiety Later: Study
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results