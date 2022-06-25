Madhavan Mocked After Claiming ISRO Used Hindu Calendar 'Panchang' For Mars Mission

R Madhavan is drawing flak on social media after claiming that Panchang, the Hindu calendar helped ISRO launch a rocket into space. He was speaking about the ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission during a promotional event for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. According to translations made by musician TM Krishna, the gist of Madhavan’s statement was: “Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help Western rockets propel themselves into Mars orbit. But since Indians lacked that, they used all the information in the Panchangam (Hindu almanac).”

“It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second [of] the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info,” Madhavan further said as per Krishna’s translation.

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

There are some who attempted to “correct” the statements made by Madhavan.

Its impossible to correct all blunders said by @ActorMadhavan, but here are a few.

1. None attempted 30 times to send a satellite to orbit mars, 17 out of USA's 22 mars missions were success.

2. In 1976 itself Nasa's Viking 1 landed on Mars, Mangalyaan in 2014 is just an orbiter. https://t.co/WLQBgVJDl4 — Arjun Ramakrishnan ☭ (@aju000) June 24, 2022

R.Madhavan has officially become a whatsapp uncle from a chocolate boy. — sini 🌼 (@siniya_says) June 23, 2022

Such a dissapointment to see the man, who was once a poster boy of Tamil romantic movies turn into a WhatsApp uncle. — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) June 24, 2022

I can't understand regular Bombayites laughing at R.Madhavan for claiming that ISRO slingshot Mangalyaan all the way to Jupiter & its moons to get to Mars. U guys act like u've never taken a train from Dadar at 7PM on Monday back to CST or Churchgate to get to Thane or Borivili. — Ashwin K (@AshwinKrm) June 25, 2022

ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom Rocketry is based, recently revealed the reason behind choosing the actor to direct his life story.

The film’s trailer was recently showcased at Expo 2022 Dubai where it received positive response from the audience. Commenting on collaborating with Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan said, “I wanted someone who really understood what it means to be an engineer. Since Madhavan is an engineer himself, it made telling him my story that much easier.”

