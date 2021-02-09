Madhuri Dixit is in Awe of Village Girl's Performance on 'Mother India's' Iconic Track

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a video of a young woman dancing on a song from the iconic 1957 movie, Mother India. The video, originally posted to Twitter by Raaggiri shows a young woman dancing on one of the famous songs, Ghunghat Nahin Kholoongi Saiyan, from the film. Dressed in an orange kurta and blue skirt, the young woman tries to recreate the magic on farmland, performing on a song that originally featured Rajendra Kumar and Kumkum.

Raaggiri, an organisation that promotes classical music, shared the video and captioned it, "They say dancers don't need wings to fly. You'd agree after watching this girl dance on a magnificent song from the historic Mother India." The group asked netizens if they know more information about the girl or the video.

Madhuri quote-tweeted Raaggiri and was all praises for the young dancer. Calling it Laajawaab, Madhuri mentioned that there is a lot of talent in India that is yet to be discovered.

लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered. https://t.co/HZYFwVbj88— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 8, 2021

The video had fetched over 140,000 views and close to 9,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Several Twitter users thanked Madhuri for sharing the video and appreciating the talent. They applauded the expressions as well as timing of the little girl, along with her stamina. People also loved the grace which the little girl reflected during her performance.

"I have always been a fan of madhuri dixit ....but yes this girl has proved herself at par," wrote a user.

I can't believe it...what a stamina...and how graceful is this beautiful dancer ....I have always been a fan of madhuri dixit ....but yes this girl has proved herself at par— शुभम मिश्रा (@shubham_scs) February 9, 2021

An epic drama, directed by legendary director Mehboob Khan, Mother India starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kumar. It was also a remake of Khan's 1940 directorial Aurat. The film was set in a village where a poor woman, essayed by Nargis, struggles to raise her sons and simultaneously deals with unfair treatment meted out to her by a cunning money-lender.

The film is famous for another reason.Duttand Nargis were introduced to each other on the sets of Mother India. Dutt played the role of Nargis' son in the film, but the two later became life-long partners.