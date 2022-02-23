Madhya Pradesh Brick Kiln Operator Finds Diamond Worth Rs 1.2 Crore in Mine

It is often said that sometimes all you need is a wonderful stroke of luck. And for a brick kiln operator in Madhya Pradesh, he got lucky after stumbling upon a diamond worth Rs 1.20 crore in a mine in MP’s Panna district. The operator, Sushil Shukla, is a resident of Kishoreganj in Panna town of Madhya Pradesh and handles a small-scale brick kiln business at a rented place, reported news agency PTI. Reportedly, Shukla and his family have been involved in the mining work for the past 20 years. Shukla took a shallow mine on lease with his five partners but never really discovered anything precious. However, on Monday, he along with his partners unearthed a 26.11 carat diamond from the mine which is located near the Krishna Kalyanpur area, as per Ravi Patel, Panna’s diamond officer.

According to Patel, the diamond is worth up to Rs 1.20 crore and will be auctioned in a few days. He further said that after the auction, the amount will be given to Shukla post taxation and deduction of government royalty. Having never discovered such a valuable gem from the shallow mine, Shukla now hopes to fetch over Rs 1.20 crore for the precious stone. The brick kiln operator said that he will be using the money to set up a business.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that the mines in the Panna district have made someone rich overnight. Last year, four labourers had found seven precious diamonds in the Krishna Kalyanpur Putli mine. Of the four, one farmer discovered the biggest stone of 13.54 carats. Reportedly, two labourers found three diamonds in a single day while four smaller diamonds were unearthed the next day by two other labourers. The value of the bigger diamond was estimated to be more than Rs 60 lakh.

