Madhya Pradesh Cop Dresses as 'Yamraj' to Prevent People From Stepping Out During Lockdown

As the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in India keep surging, India has extended its nationwide lockdown.

From an initial 21-day period, the lockdown has now been imposed till May 3rd.

To prevent people from stepping outside except for essentials or to emergencies, cops are doing everything they can to spread awareness. From wearing 'coronavirus helmets' to forcing those flouting rules to take selfies and post them, police in India are coming up with new techniques to stop anything but essential services on the road.





In Indore, a cop has come up with another unique solution. Dressing up as Hindu mythological charecter, 'Yamraj' the 'God of death,' he appealed people to stay home during the lockdown.





The constable, identified as Jawahar Singh, was dressed in black with golden headgear. He shouted slogans on the streets making people aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown.

Since there is no cure for coronavirus yet, a lot of high-risk people contracting the disease may succumb to it. Stepping out in such a situation, would literally mean death.





The cop aimed at proving just that - going out for non essential reasons could lead to your death, as Yamraj came to collect you.

India's death toll due to Coronavirus reached 480 on Saturday, with the total number of confirmed cases has reached 14,387.

(With inputs from ANI)