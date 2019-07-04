Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Madhya Pradesh Cops Turn Foster Parents of Dog After Its Owner is Arrested

Police personnel from a station in Madhya Pradesh are winning accolades online after they took in a pet dog of a family that is locked up in prison for murder.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Loading...

Policemen are known for catching criminals and putting them behind bars.

Thanks to popular culture, they are moustache men with bulging pecks who can shoot at criminals from odd distances and alight from moving cars to beat-up bad guys.

However, contrary to cinematic representations, police officers from a Madhya Pradesh station are doing something much more -- nurturing.

Police personnel from a station in Madhya Pradesh are winning accolades online after they took in a pet dog of a family that is locked up in prison for murder.

According to an ANI report, the Labrador, named Sultan, was left behind, when its entire family of six members were arrested for allegedly killing five persons or a family over a land dispute.

The dog remained alone without food and water for days in the arrested family's house with no one to take care of it.

On hearing of the pet pooch's ordeal, the station in charge of Choti Bajaria police station, Manisha Tiwari, decided to foster the animal.

Speaking to the news agency, she said, "“Five people were killed by the owner of the dog.

There was no one to look after the dog that is why he is here. We are providing food and water to Sultan."

According to police officers, while Sultan was ferocious after they had arrested his owner, he has become like family now, with him being pampered with home cooked food.

The news has already gathered much adulation on social media with netizens lauding the police personnel's act of kindness.

One user wrote, "Such a heartwarming post. Thanks for this! Kudos to Bajaria police."

While a second user posted, "Respect for staff of Bajaria police station who r taking care of Sultan."

Here's what others wrote:

Station House Officer (SHO) Manisha Tiwari says the officers have become very much attached to the dog but will handover Sultan to a family who can take care of him.

