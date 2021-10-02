Madhya Pradesh IFS Officer Turns Plastic Waste Into Employment Opportunity

Planting saplings is considered one of the easiest ways to save the environment. The environmentalists also appeal to people not to use plastic bags to keep the environment clean. However, it is observed that huge plastic bags are used by workers in nurseries to grow saplings, which further pollutes nature. Anupam Sharma, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in Madhya Pradesh cadre, posted in the Maihar region saw low-density polyethene (LDPE) plastic bags thrown around during a plantation drive in the region. This incident prompted him to take any action that reduces environmental pollution and generates employment for three villages.

Maihar forest sub-division in Madhya Pradesh, in June and July 2021, planted 4.7 lakh tree saplings under its annual plantation drive. Sharma visited the area for inspection and saw LDPE plastic bags that wrapped saplings. He estimated that about 5,000 kilos of plastic waste had accumulated during the plantation activity. Anupam, who is posted as trainee sub-divisional officer said that plastic waste if left unchecked pollutes the environment and damages it for years, reported Better India. During plantation, saplings are being taken out of plastic bags and then they are planted in the soil. The plastic waste ends up in landfills.

According to The Better India report, Anupam failed to get support from the local civic bodies to buy or treat the waste but he did not give up on his plastic waste mitigation plan. With his help, the forest department earned Rs 59,000 by selling the plastic waste to a scrap dealer at Rs 12 per kg. The scrap dealer sent the plastic to recycling plants in Indore and Jabalpur.

Anupam sought help from his wife Bhavna, a solid waste management expert to know how the money could be utilised for a social cause. His wife suggests setting up a biogas plant at an old-age-home, installing an oil presser machine and a spice grinder unit.

The forest department worked on his suggestions. These initiatives have helped prevent plastic waste from entering landfills and provide sustainable employment opportunities for the resident of three villages in the region.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.