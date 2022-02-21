Madhya Pradesh Man Asking Alms Goes Digital With QR Code Placard

QR codes aided by digital payment gateways are no unusual things at tea shops or at local push cart vendors’ but taking these e-payments a step further, a man asking for alms in Madhya Pradesh has started taking donations digitally in Chhindwara district of the state. The elderly man from Chhindwara district walks the town with QR codes hanging around his neck. Whenever someone approaches him to offer help, he presents the QR codes to scan and offer financial help. Locals seem to approve of his high-tech antics. The man, Mahendra Suryavanshi, says he used to hold a job but the salary was not regular. Every three to four months, he used to get a week’s salary which made his survival difficult, which is when he had to resort to asking alms. However, many people turned him away saying they did not have coins to offer him. That was when he decided to get the QR codes.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi claims he has a bank account with local Sadhna Cooperative bank in Chhindwara. While asking for charity, he sings and tells locals about his QR codes. When asked how much he earns daily, he did not specify, drawing an analogy with a temple. “When we go the temple, we have no idea how much Prasad we will get. It’s all up to the kind donors."

In a similar incident, a destitute man from Bihar making his living from charity has decided to go digital as well. Raju Patel, who seeks alms at Bettiah railway station, is now accepting charity through PhonePe. He also has a placard with a QR code hung around his neck, reported news agency ANI. “I accept digital payments, it’s enough to get the work done and fill my stomach," Patel told ANI. It should perhaps come as no surprise that he has resorted to this method, seeing as the pandemic situation pushed so much of our transactions to become cashless. In an increasingly digital economy, Patel’s method should not be idiosyncratic, but rather practical. Twitter users had differing opinions on the matter. While some suggested that Patel’s method is intelligent, others opined that he should not have had to resort to begging in the first place.

(With inputs from Rajesh Karmele)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.