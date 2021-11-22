Madhya Pradesh Man Builds Wife a Taj Mahal Replica with 29-foot Dome

Taj Mahal is no less than an epitome of love, which is why it keeps appearing in the expressions of lovers. Recently, a man in Madhya Pradesh gifted a replica of the Taj Mahal to his wife, India Today reported. Apart from his love for his spouse, Burhanpur-resident Anand Chokse’s fascination with the Taj Mahal was the question lingering in his mind why the Taj Mahal was not built in his city, as Mumtaz, after whom Shah Jahan made the monument, had died in Burhanpur. There are stories that Taj was initially planned to be built on the Tapti river’s banks but then later shifted to Agra on the banks of the Yamuna river. The new Taj Mahal, which is not as big as the original monument, is a 4-bedroom plush house. The dome is 29 feet high.

The house has towers like the Taj Mahal and the flooring of ‘Makrana’ marbles brought from Rajasthan. Makrana is the same kind of marble that was used in the Taj Mahal and has now been declared ‘Global Heritage Stone.’ The house took three years to build and according to the engineer, they had to face many challenges through the process. The engineer studied the Taj Mahal closely before the construction. For the carving inside the house, he took the help of artisans from Indore and Bengal. The furniture placed in the house is prepared by artisans from Mumbai. Two bedrooms of the house are on the ground floor and the other two are on the upper floor. Apart from that, the house has a hall, a meditation room, a kitchen and a library.

The house has already won the ‘Ultratech Outstanding Structure of MP’ award, as per a report by Aaj Tak.

