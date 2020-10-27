Madhya Pradesh Man Held for Live Streaming Sex with Two Wives on Multiple Apps for Money

A 24-year-old man in MP was arrested for live streaming sexual act with his two wives on various apps and earning money from it. According to the reports published by TOI, the man is only 10th pass but is a tech-savvy. He was paid a handsome amount by people for doing this. The incident came in news after his second wife went to the police and accused him of torture and criminal intimidation for making their private moments public. He was arrested on Saturday on the charge of rape and violation of privacy.

As the report states, the man had made lakhs of money from this. He used to put DPs on the apps. The viewers who ‘liked’ his DP were sent a message with a ‘menu’, starting with Rs 100 for a demo and then went up to Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000. The man also used to charge separately for ‘faceless’ and ‘with a face’ streaming. The police have seized around 21 lakhs assets which include 45,000 cash, gold worth Rs 15.5 lakh and transaction of 6 lakh in one of his bank accounts, opened in August.

The police told Mid-Day that the second wife of the accused was not aware of the fact that he was already married. The accused became friend with his second wife on Facebook and tricked her to come to Vidisha and married her. Later on, he started blackmailing her by making intimate videos of her.

According to reports, the man's first wife is seven months pregnant and does not have any complaints against him. He had allegedly promised her a better future and convinced her. The second wife is from Uttar Pradesh and had married the man after a brief courtship.

He started live-streaming their intimate moments on the Tango app and was paid for obscene chats on the app. He was active on various dating apps too and had also learned to redeem cash from these apps.