Madhya Pradesh Man Pedals 105 km on Bicycle to Take His Son to Examination Center

Unable to find a bus to take his son to the examination centre, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district bicycled over 100 kilometers to ensure that his son reached there on time.

Shobharam, a laborer from Baidipura village, covered the distance of 105 kms in seven hours to take his son Ashish to the examination center. The video of this dedicated father, putting all his efforts to ensure a bright future for his son, has gone viral on social media.

He said the buses stopped operating in the area after the lockdown was imposed in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Even though restrictions have been eased now, buses are still not back on the roads there, Shobharam said.

"After the lockdown restrictions, buses came to a halt. The buses are not operating even now. There was no one to help me in the village. Hence, I decided to come here on my bicycle. I left from Dhar on Sunday night itself and stayed overnight at Manawar town. I reached Mandu at 4 am on Tuesday and the exam center at Dhar just 15 minutes before the examination was to begin,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Ashish had appeared in the Class 10 examination under the Board of Secondary Education, but couldn't pass. However, under the state government's "Ruk Jana Nahi" programme, students failing in Class 10 and 12 exams can reappear in the exam.

Since public transport was not available due to the coronavirus-triggered crisis, and exam center was at the district headquarters, the father-son duo had to travel more than 100 kilometers on the bicycle.

“I didn’t lose my chance. I insisted on reaching Dhar and writing the examination, but since there is no bus service, my father said he would take me to the examination center,” Ashish said.

Shobharam also brought a bed along with him as he couldn't afford a stay in hotels.

Assistant commissioner, Tribals Welfare department in Dhar district Brijesh Chandra Pandey said to HT, “I came to know about the painstaking efforts of both father and son. It’s really inspiring. Since they are supposed to stay here till August 24, we have made an arrangement for their lodging and food and we will also make arrangements for their travel back to their village.”

With inputs from IANS