Madhya Pradesh Nurse Who Has One Lung Battles Covid-19 with Yoga and Pranayam

India is in the throes of the deadly second wave coronavirus pandemic. As cases keep rising along with the death toll, hundreds of people with comorbidities are at risk. However, with zeal and strength, many survivors have fought the tough battle to revive themselves from the infectious disease. The story of a Madhya Pradesh nurse is somewhat like this. The middle-aged woman fought covid-19, the respiratory disease with only one lung.

39-year-old Prafullit Peter had lost one of her lungs to a childhood accident. She was posted at the Cobid ward of Tikamgarh Civil Hospital, in Madhya Pradesh where she contracted the infection and was undergoing treatment. However, concern arose as the patient has one lung and covid-19 is a respiratory disease that mostly affects the lungs, reports India Today.

Peter was quick to jump to action as she immediately isolated herself for 14 days at home and started to do all that is necessary for a quick recovery. Speaking to reporters, she said she would regularly do yoga, pranayama, breathing exercises and also inflated balloons to help her lung.

The nurse had contracted the disease after receiving two jabs of the covid vaccines.

A team of researchers in the US have found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to induce Covid-19-like symptoms, including severe inflammation of the lungs. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is covered in tiny spike proteins. These proteins bind with receptors on our cells, starting a process that allows the virus to release its genetic material into a healthy cell.

Another recent report suggests that there is increasing evidence to suggest that Covid-19 is not just a disease of the lungs as initially thought but can also cause dangerous blood clots which need to be immediately removed to save limbs in some cases, say experts.

Global studies have shown that the prevalence of blood clot formation known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in hospitalised Covid-19 patients is 14-28 per cent and is a lower 2-5 per cent for arterial thrombosis.

The Indian experience is similar, said experts, stressing that the infection is about the blood vessels as much as about the lungs. “We are dealing with five-six such cases per week on average. This week it has been one a day of such complications,” said Dr Ambarish Satwik, a vascular and endovascular surgeon at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The prevalence of blood clot formation in Covid-19 is high in patients who have conditions such as type-2 Diabetes Mellitus, although the exact incidence remains unknown, added Dr Amrish Kumar, consultant, cardio-thoracic vascular department, Aakash Healthcare in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka locality.

