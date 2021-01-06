Madhya Pradesh Salon Owner Gives Free Services for a Day to Mark Birth of Baby Girl

Birthdays are special. We love to celebrate it in the best possible way. Some prefer to keep it a private affair limited to only family members whereas a section of people wants to make it a grand affair.

In a rather unusual but extremely thoughtful way, a salon owner based out of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, made services free of cost in all his salons to mark his daughter's birthday. News agency ANI reported that on Monday, January 4, Salman the owner of three salons decided to take this step to give out a message that one should be equally happy on the birth of a baby girl as they are happy for a boy child.

He told the agency that he was blessed with a baby girl on December 26. Salman added, "Ever since she has come in my life I have been happier. It is for her that I want the world to know how happy a child makes irrespective of their genders".

Further, Salman's customers too were impressed with his gesture and extended their good wishes to his daughter. The new dad had put up a poster outside all his three shops informing people that all services in the parlour will be free on January 4. In the poster itself, he had mentioned that this is being done to welcome the birth of his daughter.

Elaborating on how the business was on the day, Salman said he and his team had served 70 to 80 people. All of them went with a smile on their face and also blessed the little one.

One of his customers also appreciated the gesture saying, “It gives a positive message to the society that we all should celebrate the birth of girl child”.

Expressing his views on society’s reaction on the birth of a girl, he said, “this is wrong, people should accept and celebrate the birth of the girl too. It is indeed an extremely happy feeling.”

Many netizens have also lauded Salman’s effort. Some have shared their own opinion in which they have mentioned that a daughter is a Laxmi and Noor-e-nazar. Another person wrote how a girl child is a blessing from God. Majority of the people wrote things like, ‘Good Job’, ‘Awesome’, ‘Good Work’, ‘Great’ among other things.

Here is a look at some of the comments:

https://twitter.com/MANJEET70944142/status/1346300974244065280?s=20

https://twitter.com/Farooqu05517308/status/1346532601788510212?s=20

https://twitter.com/SwingNadeem/status/1346690270570532864?s=20

https://twitter.com/Sandeep09466793/status/1346457704777224193?s=20

https://twitter.com/AkbarAl77777297/status/1346633614054723586?s=20

https://twitter.com/VikasK22928/status/1346290925333434368?s=20

https://twitter.com/DrMJ54185694/status/1346469567204188167?s=20

https://twitter.com/idnani_nandini/status/1346296528235687936?s=20

Such an adorable gesture, isn't it?