Madonna Defends NSFW NFT Collection that Shows her Giving Birth to Robotic Centipede

Madonna has defended her NFT collection that included a 3D model of her vagina after she received backlash for the same. Many found the collection ‘too graphic’ but the pop star said that she did what women have been doing since the beginning of time - giving birth. The three NFTs show Madonna giving birth to trees, butterflies and centipedes. In a Twitter Space interview, the performer admitted that viewers might have been weirded out by the NFTs as “not often does a robot centipede crawl out of my vagina," but said that she was only showcasing the power of creation.

Madonna had teamed up with renowned NFT creator, Beeple, to produce the NFTs. The proceeds from selling the tokens will go towards charities that support women and children. She shared a video about the NFTs on Twitter:

“Since the beginning of time……..Leaning into a new virtual world with @beeple. Check back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare."

Since the beginning of time……..👀🌎🤰🫃 Leaning into a new virtual world with @beepleCheck back here on Wednesday May 11 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for the nativity. NFTs dropping on @superrare. All proceeds to benefit these organizations: @NationalBailOut@vday @voices_org_ua pic.twitter.com/ab2RkP47kv — Madonna (@Madonna) May 9, 2022

Here is the video that received backlash:

massive thanks again to @Madonna this was an amazing experience and massive, massive honor!!! 🙏and huge congrats to @AdamLindemann @moonpay and Masterart1 !!! The proceeds will be going to 3 very worthy causes!!! ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/IfWqfM2LzC — beeple (@beeple) May 14, 2022

Madonna dropped three NFT artworks. One of them is ‘Mother of Nature’, set in a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree. It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish. This work features new text by Madonna, according to Super Rare.

Earlier this year, the pink Marilyn Monroe-style dress worn by Madonna in her 1984 “Material Girl" music video went under the hammer at a music memorabilia auction in California.

